Presentation of the chief’s bust

Chief Master Sgt. Michael C. Heim, 32nd Aerial Port Squadron senior enlisted leader, presents the chief’s bust to Chief Master Sgt. Suzane M. Buttery, 911th Aeromedical Staging Squadron senior enlisted leader, at Pittsburgh International Airport Air Reserve Station, Pennsylvania, Oct. 14, 2023. Heim is the president of the 911th Airlift Wing Chief’s Council and administered the Chief’s Decree for Buttery’s induction ceremony. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Lucas M. Weber)
|10.14.2023
|10.15.2023 15:58
|8072177
|231014-F-NX941-1088
|4214x2804
|916.45 KB
|PITTSBURGH INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT AIR RESERVE STATION, PA, US
|PITTSBURGH, PA, US
|1
|0
