Induction speech

Chief Master Sgt. Suzane M. Buttery, 911th Aeromedical Staging Squadron senior enlisted leader, speaks at her induction ceremony at Pittsburgh International Airport Air Reserve Station, Pennsylvania, Oct. 14, 2023. During the ceremony, Buttery shared stories and memories about her time in the Air Force with her friends, family, colleagues, and unit. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Lucas M. Weber)
|Date Taken:
|10.14.2023
|Date Posted:
|10.15.2023 15:58
|Photo ID:
|8072178
|VIRIN:
|231014-F-NX941-1154
|Resolution:
|4665x3104
|Size:
|646.1 KB
|Location:
|PITTSBURGH INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT AIR RESERVE STATION, PA, US
|Hometown:
|PITTSBURGH, PA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
911th Aeromedical Staging Squadron welcomes new chief master sergeant
