U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Koran Brillon, a firefighter assigned to the Ohio Air National Guard’s 180th Fighter Wing, assists a member of the Boy Scouts as he passes through an obstacle while learning about the fire protection career field at the 180FW in Swanton, Ohio, October 14, 2023. The 180FW hosted more than 150 Boy Scouts and scout leaders from across Northwest Ohio, for a two-night event October 13 - 15, 2023. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Sarah Stalder Lundgren)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.14.2023 Date Posted: 10.15.2023 15:20 Photo ID: 8072162 VIRIN: 231014-Z-DL835-1327 Resolution: 6084x4060 Size: 6.28 MB Location: SWANTON, OH, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Boy Scouts Visit 180FW [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Sarah Stalder Lundgren, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.