Boy Scouts Visit 180FW

A group of Boy Scouts and military members assigned to the Ohio Air National Guard’s 180th Fighter Wing, salute the flag as it is raised during Reveille at the 180FW in Swanton, Ohio, October 15, 2023. The 180FW hosted more than 150 Boy Scouts and scout leaders from across Northwest Ohio, for a two-night event October 13 - 15, 2023. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Sarah Stalder Lundgren)

