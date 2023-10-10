U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Davion Pirtle, a firefighter assigned to the Ohio Air National Guard’s 180th Fighter Wing, instructs a member of the Boy Scouts how to properly use a fire hose at the 180FW in Swanton, Ohio, October 14, 2023. The 180FW hosted more than 150 Boy Scouts and scout leaders from across Northwest Ohio, for a two-night event October 13 - 15, 2023. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Sarah Stalder Lundgren)
|Date Taken:
|10.14.2023
|Date Posted:
|10.15.2023 15:20
|Photo ID:
|8072160
|VIRIN:
|231014-Z-DL835-1592
|Resolution:
|5928x3956
|Size:
|4.11 MB
|Location:
|SWANTON, OH, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Boy Scouts Visit 180FW [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Sarah Stalder Lundgren, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT