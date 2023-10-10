Boy Scouts Visit 180FW

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Davion Pirtle, a firefighter assigned to the Ohio Air National Guard’s 180th Fighter Wing, instructs a member of the Boy Scouts how to properly use a fire hose at the 180FW in Swanton, Ohio, October 14, 2023. The 180FW hosted more than 150 Boy Scouts and scout leaders from across Northwest Ohio, for a two-night event October 13 - 15, 2023. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Sarah Stalder Lundgren)

