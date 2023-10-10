Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Boy Scouts Visit 180FW [Image 4 of 7]

    Boy Scouts Visit 180FW

    SWANTON, OH, UNITED STATES

    10.14.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Sarah Stalder Lundgren 

    180th Fighter Wing Ohio National Guard

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Koran Brillon, a firefighter assigned to the Ohio Air National Guard’s 180th Fighter Wing, observes a member of the Boy Scouts complete an obstacle at the fire house at the 180FW in Swanton, Ohio, October 14, 2023. The 180FW hosted more than 150 Boy Scouts and scout leaders from across Northwest Ohio, for a two-night event October 13 - 15, 2023. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Sarah Stalder Lundgren)

    This work, Boy Scouts Visit 180FW [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Sarah Stalder Lundgren, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

