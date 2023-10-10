Flight Operations

Three F/A-18 Super Hornets attached to Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 8 fly in formation over the world's largest aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford's (CVN 78) flight deck in the Eastern Mediterranean Sea, Oct. 13, 2023. Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 8 is deployed aboard Gerald R. Ford. USS Gerald R. Ford is the Navy's newest and most advanced aircraft carrier, representing a generational leap in the U.S. Navy's capacity to project power on a global scale. The Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group is currently operating in the Eastern Mediterranean Sea, at direction of the Secretary of Defense. The U.S. maintains forward-deployed, ready, and postured forces to deter aggression and support security and stability around the world. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jackson Adkins)

