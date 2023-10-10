Lt. Cmdr. Sam Delaney, from Meridian, Miss., assigned to the "Ragin' Bulls" of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 37, climbs into the cock pit of an F/A-18E Super Hornet attached to VFA 37 on the flight deck of the world’s largest aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) in the Eastern Mediterranean, Oct. 13, 2023. Gerald R. Ford is the U.S. Navy's newest and most advanced aircraft carrier, representing a generational leap in the U.S. Navy's capacity to project power on a global scale. The Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group is currently operating in the Eastern Mediterranean Sea, at the direction of the Secretary of Defense. The U.S. maintains forward-deployed, ready, and postured forces to deter aggression and support security and stability around the world. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jacob Mattingly)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.13.2023 Date Posted: 10.15.2023 11:17 Photo ID: 8071846 VIRIN: 231013-N-HJ055-1401 Resolution: 5184x3456 Size: 1.39 MB Location: MEDITERRANEAN SEA Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Flight Operations [Image 26 of 26], by PO2 Jacob Mattingly, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.