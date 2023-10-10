Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Flight Operations [Image 8 of 26]

    Flight Operations

    MEDITERRANEAN SEA

    10.12.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jackson Adkins  

    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)       

    An F/A-18F Super Hornet attached to the "Blacklions" of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 213 launches from the flight deck of the world's largest aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN) 78 in the Eastern Mediterranean Sea, Oct. 12, 2023. VFA-213 is deployed aboard the Gerald R. Ford as part of Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 8. USS Gerald R. Ford is the Navy's newest and most advanced aircraft carrier, representing a generational leap in the U.S. Navy's capacity to project power on a global scale. The Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group is currently operating in the Eastern Mediterranean Sea, at direction of the Secretary of Defense. The U.S. maintains forward-deployed, ready, and postured forces to deter aggression and support security and stability around the world. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jackson Adkins)

    Date Taken: 10.12.2023
    Location: MEDITERRANEAN SEA
