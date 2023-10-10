Flight Operations

Aviation Boatswain's Mate (Handling) 2nd Class William Black, from Pittsburgh, assigned to the air department of the world's largest aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78), signals to an F/A-18E Super Hornet attached to the "Tomcatters" of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 31 on the flight deck in the Eastern Mediterranean Sea, Oct. 13, 2023. VFA-31 is deployed aboard the Gerald R. Ford as part of Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 8. USS Gerald R. Ford is the Navy's newest and most advanced aircraft carrier, representing a generational leap in the U.S. Navy's capacity to project power on a global scale. The Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group is currently operating in the Eastern Mediterranean Sea, at direction of the Secretary of Defense. The U.S. maintains forward-deployed, ready, and postured forces to deter aggression and support security and stability around the world. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jackson Adkins)

