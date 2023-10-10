Pictured left to right, 185th Air Refueling Wing Command Chief, Chief Master Sgt. Ronald Lorenzen, 185th ARW Operations Group Commander Col. Todd Miller, Wing Commander Col. Sonya Morrison, Mission Support Group Commander Col. Shawn Streck, and Maintenance Group Commander Col. Trenton Twedt pose for a photo in the unit’s main hangar in Sioux City, Iowa, Oct. 14, 2023. The unit group commanders congratulated Twedt as he officially assumed command of the Wing’s maintenance group during a formal ceremony.
|Date Taken:
|10.14.2023
|Date Posted:
|10.14.2023 16:48
|Photo ID:
|8071398
|VIRIN:
|231014-Z-AR334-1033
|Resolution:
|6016x4016
|Size:
|12.81 MB
|Location:
|SIOUX CITY, IA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 185th ARW Col. Trenton Twedt assumes command of maintenance group [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Olivia Monk, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
185th ARW Col. Trenton Twedt assumes command of maintenance group
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT