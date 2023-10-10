185th ARW Col. Trenton Twedt assumes command of maintenance group

Col. Trenton Twedt officially assumed command of the 185th Air Refueling Wing Maintenance Group during a formal ceremony in the unit’s main hangar in Sioux City, Iowa during the October training weekend.



Twedt thanked the 185th ARW maintainers and unit members for welcoming him into the unit.



“Thank you for welcoming me into your family,” said Twedt. “My commitment to you is to lead, advocate and fight so we are the most capable KC-135 Maintenance Group in not only the ANG, but the entire USAF.”



Twedt said that the 185th ARW was one of the most professional leadership teams he's ever served with and is honored to be the Maintenance Group commander.



Serving over 30 years in the military, Twedt has held numerous leadership roles throughout his time in service. Prior to his current role as Maintenance Group Commander, Twedt was the Director of Staff at Iowa Air National Guard’s Joint Forces Headquarters, in Johnston, Iowa.



“While I was at the 132d Wing, I was blessed to serve in multiple assignments for career broadening prior to my return to maintenance in 2011,” said Twedt.



As the Maintenance Group Commander, Twedt will be responsible for the training and readiness of the Maintenance Group personnel. As one of his roles, Twedt directs the only Air National Guard Paint Facility which has painted over 650 aircraft.



Twedt has served on many contingency deployments to Ramstein Air Base, Germany; Kirkuk Regional Air Base, Iraq, Kandahar Airfield, Afghanistan and Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar.



Twedt originally enlisted in the Air Force as an avionics technician on Sept. 26, 1986. Twedt is also University of Iowa alumni, graduating with a Bachelor of Science degree in geology in Iowa City, Iowa in 1996. Not longer after, Twedt commissioned in 1999 though the Academy of Military Science at McGhee-Tyson Air National Guard Base near Alcoa, Tenn.

