U.S. Air National Guard Col. Trenton Twedt accepts the 185th Air Refueling Wing guidon from the Wing Commander, Col. Sonya Morrison as he assumes command of the unit’s Maintenance Group in Sioux City, Iowa, Oct. 14, 2023.
|Date Taken:
|10.14.2023
|Date Posted:
|10.14.2023 16:48
|Photo ID:
|8071396
|VIRIN:
|231014-Z-AR334-1015
|Resolution:
|6016x4016
|Size:
|14.2 MB
|Location:
|SIOUX CITY, IA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Col. Trenton Twedt accepts 185th ARW guidon [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Olivia Monk, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
185th ARW Col. Trenton Twedt assumes command of maintenance group
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT