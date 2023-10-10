Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Col. Trenton Twedt accepts Meritorious Unit award [Image 1 of 4]

    Col. Trenton Twedt accepts Meritorious Unit award

    SIOUX CITY, IA, UNITED STATES

    10.14.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Olivia Monk 

    185th Air Refueling Wing, Iowa Air National Guard

    Iowa Air National Guard’s 185th Refueling Wing Col. Trenton Twedt received the Meritorious Service Metal from Col. Sonya Morrison, the Unit’s Wing Commander in Sioux City, Iowa, Oct. 14, 2023, as he assumed command of the 185th ARW Maintenance Group.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.14.2023
    Date Posted: 10.14.2023 16:48
    Photo ID: 8071395
    VIRIN: 231014-Z-AR334-1011
    Resolution: 6016x4016
    Size: 14.67 MB
    Location: SIOUX CITY, IA, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Col. Trenton Twedt accepts Meritorious Unit award [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Olivia Monk, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

