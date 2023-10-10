Iowa Air National Guard’s 185th Refueling Wing Col. Trenton Twedt received the Meritorious Service Metal from Col. Sonya Morrison, the Unit’s Wing Commander in Sioux City, Iowa, Oct. 14, 2023, as he assumed command of the 185th ARW Maintenance Group.
|Date Taken:
|10.14.2023
|Date Posted:
|10.14.2023 16:48
|Photo ID:
|8071395
|VIRIN:
|231014-Z-AR334-1011
|Resolution:
|6016x4016
|Size:
|14.67 MB
|Location:
|SIOUX CITY, IA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Col. Trenton Twedt accepts Meritorious Unit award [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Olivia Monk, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
185th ARW Col. Trenton Twedt assumes command of maintenance group
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT