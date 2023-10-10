231014-N-GR655-1263 GROTON, Conn. (October 14, 2023) – Adm. James F. Caldwell Jr., director of the Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program, delivers remarks during a commissioning ceremony for USS Hyman G. Rickover (SSN 795) at Naval Submarine Base New London in Groton, Connecticut on October 14, 2023. SSN 795, the second U.S. Navy submarine to commemorate the “father of the nuclear Navy” Adm. Hyman G. Rickover, operates under Submarine Squadron (SUBRON) FOUR. Whose primary mission is to provide attack submarines that are ready, willing, and able to meet the unique challenges of undersea combat and deployed operations in un unforgiving environments across the globe. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Petty Officer Joshua Karsten)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.14.2023 Date Posted: 10.14.2023 13:54 Photo ID: 8071289 VIRIN: 231014-N-GR655-1263 Resolution: 5078x3385 Size: 9.37 MB Location: GROTON; NEW LONDON, CT, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Hyman G. Rickover (SSN 795) Commissioning Ceremony [Image 12 of 12], by CPO Joshua Karsten, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.