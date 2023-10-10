USS Hyman G. Rickover (SSN 795) Commissioning Ceremony

231014-N-GR655-1115 GROTON, Conn. (October 14, 2023) – Darleen Greenert, a U.S. Navy veteran and sponsor of USS Hyman G. Rickover (SSN 795), is escorted on stage by chief of the boat Master Chief Petty Officer Sean DeGraff during a commissioning ceremony at Naval Submarine Base New London in Groton, Connecticut on October 14, 2023. SSN 795, the second U.S. Navy submarine to commemorate the “father of the nuclear Navy” Adm. Hyman G. Rickover, operates under Submarine Squadron (SUBRON) FOUR. Whose primary mission is to provide attack submarines that are ready, willing, and able to meet the unique challenges of undersea combat and deployed operations in un unforgiving environments across the globe. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Petty Officer Joshua Karsten)

