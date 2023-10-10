Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Hyman G. Rickover (SSN 795) Commissioning Ceremony [Image 3 of 12]

    USS Hyman G. Rickover (SSN 795) Commissioning Ceremony

    GROTON; NEW LONDON, CT, UNITED STATES

    10.14.2023

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer Joshua Karsten  

    Submarine Readiness Squadron (SRS) 32

    231014-N-GR655-1030 GROTON, Conn. (October 14, 2023) – Secretary of the Navy Carlos Del Toro greets crewmembers from USS Hyman G. Rickover during a commissioning ceremony at Naval Submarine Base New London in Groton, Connecticut on October 14, 2023. SSN 795, the second U.S. Navy submarine to commemorate the “father of the nuclear Navy” Adm. Hyman G. Rickover, operates under Submarine Squadron (SUBRON) FOUR. Whose primary mission is to provide attack submarines that are ready, willing, and able to meet the unique challenges of undersea combat and deployed operations in un unforgiving environments across the globe. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Petty Officer Joshua Karsten)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.14.2023
    Date Posted: 10.14.2023 13:53
    Photo ID: 8071285
    VIRIN: 231014-N-GR655-1030
    Resolution: 5568x3712
    Size: 10.05 MB
    Location: GROTON; NEW LONDON, CT, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Hyman G. Rickover (SSN 795) Commissioning Ceremony [Image 12 of 12], by CPO Joshua Karsten, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Hyman G. Rickover (SSN 795) Commissioning Ceremony
    USS Hyman G. Rickover (SSN 795) Commissioning Ceremony
    USS Hyman G. Rickover (SSN 795) Commissioning Ceremony
    USS Hyman G. Rickover (SSN 795) Commissioning Ceremony
    USS Hyman G. Rickover (SSN 795) Commissioning Ceremony
    USS Hyman G. Rickover (SSN 795) Commissioning Ceremony
    USS Hyman G. Rickover (SSN 795) Commissioning Ceremony
    USS Hyman G. Rickover (SSN 795) Commissioning Ceremony
    USS Hyman G. Rickover (SSN 795) Commissioning Ceremony
    USS Hyman G. Rickover (SSN 795) Commissioning Ceremony
    USS Hyman G. Rickover (SSN 795) Commissioning Ceremony
    USS Hyman G. Rickover (SSN 795) Commissioning Ceremony

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Navy commissions USS Hyman G. Rickover (SSN 795)

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Groton
    submarine
    New London
    SRS 32

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT