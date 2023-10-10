Liberty Wing Airmen deploy to bolster U.S. defense posture in Middle East

U.S. Airmen assigned to the 48th Fighter Wing depart RAF Lakenheath, England, for a deployment to an undisclosed location in Southwest Asia Oct. 10, 2023. Air Forces Central Command where they’ll be postured to support contingency operations, and protect coalition forces and citizens abroad. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Seleena Muhammad-Ali)

