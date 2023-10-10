Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Liberty Wing Airmen deploy to bolster U.S. defense posture in Middle East [Image 10 of 11]

    Liberty Wing Airmen deploy to bolster U.S. defense posture in Middle East

    RAF LAKENHEATH, SFK, UNITED KINGDOM

    10.10.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Seleena Muhammad-Ali 

    48th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Airmen assigned to the 48th Fighter Wing depart RAF Lakenheath, England, for a deployment to an undisclosed location in Southwest Asia Oct. 10, 2023. Air Forces Central Command where they’ll be postured to support contingency operations, and protect coalition forces and citizens abroad. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Seleena Muhammad-Ali)

    This work, Liberty Wing Airmen deploy to bolster U.S. defense posture in Middle East [Image 11 of 11], by A1C Seleena Muhammad-Ali, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

