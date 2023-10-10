U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Joseph L. Campo, 48th Fighter Wing commander, salutes a Liberty Wing Airman prior to a deployment to an undisclosed location in Southwest Asia at RAF Lakenheath, England, Oct. 10, 2023. Liberty Wing Airmen will be assigned to U.S. Air Forces Central Command where they’ll be postured to support contingency operations, and protect coalition forces and citizens abroad. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Renee Nicole S.N. Finona)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.10.2023 Date Posted: 10.14.2023 10:18 Photo ID: 8071197 VIRIN: 231010-F-AX516-2310 Resolution: 3444x2291 Size: 3.77 MB Location: RAF LAKENHEATH, SFK, GB Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Liberty Wing Airmen deploy to bolster U.S. defense posture in Middle East [Image 11 of 11], by A1C Renee Nicole Finona, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.