Liberty Wing Airmen deploy to bolster U.S. defense posture in Middle East

U.S. Airmen assigned to the 48th Fighter Wing prepare to depart RAF Lakenheath, England, for a deployment to an undisclosed location in Southwest Asia Oct. 10, 2023. While deployed, Liberty Wing Airmen will support U.S. Air Forces Central Command and be an engaged, postured and ready partner, supporting coalition forces to assure, deter and defend in an increasingly complex and dynamic security environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Seleena Muhammad-Ali)

Date Taken: 10.10.2023 Date Posted: 10.14.2023 Location: RAF LAKENHEATH, SFK, GB