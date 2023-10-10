Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Liberty Wing Airmen deploy to bolster U.S. defense posture in Middle East [Image 9 of 11]

    Liberty Wing Airmen deploy to bolster U.S. defense posture in Middle East

    RAF LAKENHEATH, SFK, UNITED KINGDOM

    10.10.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Seleena Muhammad-Ali 

    48th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Airmen assigned to the 48th Fighter Wing prepare to depart RAF Lakenheath, England, for a deployment to an undisclosed location in Southwest Asia Oct. 10, 2023. While deployed, Liberty Wing Airmen will support U.S. Air Forces Central Command and be an engaged, postured and ready partner, supporting coalition forces to assure, deter and defend in an increasingly complex and dynamic security environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Seleena Muhammad-Ali)

    TAGS

    RAF Lakenheath
    United States Air Force
    USAF

