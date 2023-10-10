U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Joshua Tidwell, 48th Fighter Wing command chief, shakes a Liberty Wing Airman’s hand prior to a deployment to an undisclosed location in Southwest Asia at RAF Lakenheath, England, Oct. 10, 2023. While deployed, the Liberty Wing Airmen will support U.S. Air Forces Central Command and be an engaged, postured and ready partner, supporting coalition forces to assure, deter and defend in an increasingly complex and dynamic security environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Renee Nicole S.N. Finona)

Date Taken: 10.10.2023
Location: RAF LAKENHEATH, SFK, GB
This work, Liberty Wing Airmen deploy to bolster U.S. defense posture in Middle East [Image 11 of 11], by A1C Renee Nicole Finona