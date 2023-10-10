U.S. Air Force senior leaders, Airmen and civilians from the 100th Air Refueling Wing, Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England; family members and friends of 100th Bomb Group veterans; 100th BG Memorial Museum volunteers, and World War II veteran and 100th BG pilot, retired-Maj. John “Lucky” Luckadoo, pay respect to the flag during the playing of the National Anthem at the start of a ceremony to honor the 80th anniversary of “Black Week” at Thorpe Abbotts, Norfolk, England, Oct. 10, 2023. (U.S. Air Force photo by Karen Abeyasekere)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.10.2023 Date Posted: 10.14.2023 10:30 Photo ID: 8071175 VIRIN: 231010-F-EJ686-2029 Resolution: 5400x3600 Size: 4.99 MB Location: DISS, NFK, GB Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Legendary 100th BG, WWII pilot, joins 100th ARW to remember 80th anniversary of ‘Black Week’ [Image 12 of 12], by Karen Abeyasekere, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.