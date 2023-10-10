Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Legendary 100th BG, WWII pilot, joins 100th ARW to remember 80th anniversary of ‘Black Week’ [Image 11 of 12]

    Legendary 100th BG, WWII pilot, joins 100th ARW to remember 80th anniversary of ‘Black Week’

    DISS, NFK, UNITED KINGDOM

    10.10.2023

    Photo by Karen Abeyasekere 

    100th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs   

    Ron Batley, right, 100th Bomb Group Memorial Museum curator, welcomes U.S. Air Force Airmen and civilians from Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England; friends and family members of 100th BG veterans, and special guest retired-Maj. John “Lucky” Luckadoo, World War II veteran and 100th BG B-17 pilot, as Debra Hubbard, 100th BG Memorial Museum chair of the board of trustees, provides support at the opening of the ceremony honoring the 80th anniversary of “Black Week” at Thorpe Abbotts, Norfolk, England, Oct. 10, 2023. Lucky Luckadoo achieved his dream of returning to his former base to honor those who made the ultimate sacrifice for the freedom of others. (U.S. Air Force photo by Karen Abeyasekere)

    RAF Mildenhall
    100th Air Refueling Wing
    100th Bomb Group
    U.S. Army Air Force
    Thorpe Abbotts
    retired-Maj. John "Lucky" Luckadoo

