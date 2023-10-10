Legendary 100th BG, WWII pilot, joins 100th ARW to remember 80th anniversary of ‘Black Week’

Ron Batley, right, 100th Bomb Group Memorial Museum curator, welcomes U.S. Air Force Airmen and civilians from Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England; friends and family members of 100th BG veterans, and special guest retired-Maj. John “Lucky” Luckadoo, World War II veteran and 100th BG B-17 pilot, as Debra Hubbard, 100th BG Memorial Museum chair of the board of trustees, provides support at the opening of the ceremony honoring the 80th anniversary of “Black Week” at Thorpe Abbotts, Norfolk, England, Oct. 10, 2023. Lucky Luckadoo achieved his dream of returning to his former base to honor those who made the ultimate sacrifice for the freedom of others. (U.S. Air Force photo by Karen Abeyasekere)

