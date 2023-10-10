Legendary 100th BG, WWII pilot, joins 100th ARW to remember 80th anniversary of ‘Black Week’

U.S. Air Force Col. Ryan Garlow, left, 100th Air Refueling Wing commander, speaks to the audience about his personal tie to the 100th Bomb Group through his step-grandfather, Tech. Sgt. James P. Scott Jr., how proud he is to be leading the “Bloody Hundredth” at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, and how he is committed to continuing the strong bond and relationship between the 100th ARW, museum and 100th Bomb Group Foundation, at a ceremony honoring the 80th anniversary of “Black Week” at Thorpe Abbotts, Norfolk, England, Oct. 10, 2023. “Black Week” occurred from Oct. 8 to 14, 1943, earning the name due to the heavy losses endured by Eighth Air Force. The Mighty Eighth lost 138 heavy bombers, 24 fighters and more than 1,400 Airmen to enemy action. The 100th BG itself suffered the tragic loss of 12 aircraft and 121 crew members over Germany. (U.S. Air Force photo by Karen Abeyasekere)

