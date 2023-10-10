Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Legendary 100th BG, WWII pilot, joins 100th ARW to remember 80th anniversary of ‘Black Week’ [Image 9 of 12]

    Legendary 100th BG, WWII pilot, joins 100th ARW to remember 80th anniversary of ‘Black Week’

    DISS, NFK, UNITED KINGDOM

    10.10.2023

    Photo by Karen Abeyasekere 

    100th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs   

    U.S. Army Air Force retired-Maj. John “Lucky” Luckadoo, legendary World War II B-17 pilot and 100th Bomb Group veteran, shares memories of his 25 combat missions during a ceremony honoring the 80th anniversary of “Black Week” at Thorpe Abbotts, Norfolk, England, Oct. 10, 2023. “Black Week” occurred from Oct. 8 to 14, 1943, earning the name due to the heavy losses endured by Eighth Air Force. The Mighty Eighth lost 138 heavy bombers, 24 fighters and more than 1,400 Airmen to enemy action. The 100th BG itself suffered the tragic loss of 12 aircraft and 121 crew members over Germany. (U.S. Air Force photo by Karen Abeyasekere)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.10.2023
    Date Posted: 10.14.2023 10:30
    Photo ID: 8071160
    VIRIN: 231010-F-EJ686-2051
    Resolution: 2582x3616
    Size: 1.05 MB
    Location: DISS, NFK, GB 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Legendary 100th BG, WWII pilot, joins 100th ARW to remember 80th anniversary of ‘Black Week’ [Image 12 of 12], by Karen Abeyasekere, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    RAF Mildenhall
    100th Air Refueling Wing
    100th Bomb Group
    U.S. Army Air Force
    Thorpe Abbotts
    retired-Maj. John "Lucky" Luckadoo

