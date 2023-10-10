Legendary 100th BG, WWII pilot, joins 100th ARW to remember 80th anniversary of ‘Black Week’

U.S. Army Air Force retired-Maj. John “Lucky” Luckadoo, legendary World War II B-17 pilot and 100th Bomb Group veteran, shares memories of his 25 combat missions during a ceremony honoring the 80th anniversary of “Black Week” at Thorpe Abbotts, Norfolk, England, Oct. 10, 2023. “Black Week” occurred from Oct. 8 to 14, 1943, earning the name due to the heavy losses endured by Eighth Air Force. The Mighty Eighth lost 138 heavy bombers, 24 fighters and more than 1,400 Airmen to enemy action. The 100th BG itself suffered the tragic loss of 12 aircraft and 121 crew members over Germany. (U.S. Air Force photo by Karen Abeyasekere)

