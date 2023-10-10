Vandenberg Welcomes Home a Veterans Honor Flight at Santa Maria Airport

A Vietnam War veteran poses for a photo and embraces his family member during a Veterans Honor Flight Welcome Home celebration at the Santa Maria Public Airport in Santa Maria, Calif., Oct. 4, 2023. Vandenberg Space Force Base military members joined a crowd of more than 300 military and community members that welcomed home a group of veterans, who returned to the central coast after taking part in an honor flight trip to Washington D.C. (U.S. Space Force photo by Senior Airman Tiarra Sibley)

