    Vandenberg Welcomes Home a Veterans Honor Flight at Santa Maria Airport [Image 3 of 4]

    Vandenberg Welcomes Home a Veterans Honor Flight at Santa Maria Airport

    SANTA MARIA, CA, UNITED STATES

    10.04.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Tiarra Sibley 

    Space Launch Delta 30 Public Affairs   

    A Vietnam War veteran poses for a photo and embraces his family member during a Veterans Honor Flight Welcome Home celebration at the Santa Maria Public Airport in Santa Maria, Calif., Oct. 4, 2023. Vandenberg Space Force Base military members joined a crowd of more than 300 military and community members that welcomed home a group of veterans, who returned to the central coast after taking part in an honor flight trip to Washington D.C. (U.S. Space Force photo by Senior Airman Tiarra Sibley)

    VIRIN: 231004-F-GJ070-1093
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Vandenberg Welcomes Home a Veterans Honor Flight at Santa Maria Airport [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Tiarra Sibley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Santa Maria
    SLD 30
    VSFB
    Central Coast Honor Flight

