Vandenberg Welcomes Home a Veterans Honor Flight at Santa Maria Airport

U.S. Space Force Chief Master Sgt. Johnny Harris, Space Launch Delta 30 senior enlisted leader, shakes hands with a veteran as he arrives during a veterans honor flight welcome home celebration at the Santa Maria Public Airport in Santa Maria, Calif., Oct. 4, 2023. Harris, along with local military and community members, welcomed more than 92 veterans who returned from Washington D.C. where they visited the memorials built to commemorate their service and sacrifice. (U.S. Space Force photo by Senior Airman Tiarra Sibley)

