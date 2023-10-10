U.S. Space Force Col. Mark Shoemaker, Space Launch Delta 30 commander, welcomes veterans home during a veteran’s honor flight welcome home at the Santa Maria Public Airport in Santa Maria, Calif., Oct. 4, 2023. Shoemaker welcomed home more than 92 central coast veterans who arrived home from an honor flight from Washington D.C. (U.S. Space Force photo by Senior Airman Tiarra Sibley)

Date Posted: 10.13.2023
Location: SANTA MARIA, CA, US
This work, Vandenberg Welcomes Home a Veterans Honor Flight at Santa Maria Airport [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Tiarra Sibley