    Vandenberg Welcomes Home a Veterans Honor Flight at Santa Maria Airport [Image 2 of 4]

    Vandenberg Welcomes Home a Veterans Honor Flight at Santa Maria Airport

    SANTA MARIA, CA, UNITED STATES

    10.04.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Tiarra Sibley 

    Space Launch Delta 30 Public Affairs   

    U.S. Space Force Col. Mark Shoemaker, Space Launch Delta 30 commander, welcomes veterans home during a veteran’s honor flight welcome home at the Santa Maria Public Airport in Santa Maria, Calif., Oct. 4, 2023. Shoemaker welcomed home more than 92 central coast veterans who arrived home from an honor flight from Washington D.C. (U.S. Space Force photo by Senior Airman Tiarra Sibley)

    Santa Maria
    SLD 30
    VSFB
    Central Coast Honor Flight

