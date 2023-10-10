Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    F-16 Maintenance

    SIOUX FALLS, SD, UNITED STATES

    09.07.2023

    Photo by Master Sgt. Duane Duimstra 

    114th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Senior Airman Riley Scotting, 114th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron avionics specialist, diagnoses a maintenance issue on a F-16 Fighting Falcon on Sept. 7, 2023, Joe Foss Field, South Dakota. Regular maintenance is required to ensure the squadron of F-16s are mission capable. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Duane Duimstra)

    Date Taken: 09.07.2023
    Date Posted: 10.13.2023 17:33
    Photo ID: 8070760
    VIRIN: 230907-Z-SJ722-1006
    Resolution: 7008x4672
    Size: 11.42 MB
    Location: SIOUX FALLS, SD, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, F-16 Maintenance [Image 4 of 4], by MSgt Duane Duimstra, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    F-16
    aircraft maintenance
    114th Fighter Wing
    South Dakota Air National Guard

