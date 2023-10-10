114th Aircraft Maintenance Avionics specialists works on a F-16 Fighting Falcon prior to a training sortie on Sept. 7, 2023, Joe Foss Field, South Dakota. Regular maintenance is required to ensure the squadron of F-16s are mission capable. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Duane Duimstra)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.07.2023 Date Posted: 10.13.2023 17:33 Photo ID: 8070755 VIRIN: 230907-Z-SJ722-1003 Resolution: 5361x3574 Size: 8.95 MB Location: SIOUX FALLS, SD, US Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, F-16 Maintenance [Image 4 of 4], by MSgt Duane Duimstra, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.