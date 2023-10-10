Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    F-16 Maintenance [Image 2 of 4]

    F-16 Maintenance

    SIOUX FALLS, SD, UNITED STATES

    09.07.2023

    Photo by Master Sgt. Duane Duimstra 

    114th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Crew chiefs assigned to the 114th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron prepare to take off a ventral fin in a F-16 on Sept. 7, 2023, Joe Foss Field, South Dakota. Crew chiefs are the primary maintainers of the aircraft to ensure its mission ready. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Duane Duimstra)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.07.2023
    Date Posted: 10.13.2023 17:33
    Photo ID: 8070758
    VIRIN: 230907-Z-SJ722-1004
    Resolution: 5159x3439
    Size: 10.32 MB
    Location: SIOUX FALLS, SD, US 
    F-16
    fighter jet
    aircraft maintenance
    114th Fighter Wing

