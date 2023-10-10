Crew chiefs assigned to the 114th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron prepare to take off a ventral fin in a F-16 on Sept. 7, 2023, Joe Foss Field, South Dakota. Crew chiefs are the primary maintainers of the aircraft to ensure its mission ready. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Duane Duimstra)
|Date Taken:
|09.07.2023
|Date Posted:
|10.13.2023 17:33
|Photo ID:
|8070758
|VIRIN:
|230907-Z-SJ722-1004
|Resolution:
|5159x3439
|Size:
|10.32 MB
|Location:
|SIOUX FALLS, SD, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, F-16 Maintenance [Image 4 of 4], by MSgt Duane Duimstra, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
