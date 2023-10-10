Crew chiefs assigned to the 114th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron prepare to take off a ventral fin in a F-16 on Sept. 7, 2023, Joe Foss Field, South Dakota. Crew chiefs are the primary maintainers of the aircraft to ensure its mission ready. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Duane Duimstra)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.07.2023 Date Posted: 10.13.2023 17:33 Photo ID: 8070758 VIRIN: 230907-Z-SJ722-1004 Resolution: 5159x3439 Size: 10.32 MB Location: SIOUX FALLS, SD, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, F-16 Maintenance [Image 4 of 4], by MSgt Duane Duimstra, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.