F-16 Maintenance

Senior Airman Riley Scotting, 114th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron avionics specialist, diagnoses a maintenance issue on a F-16 Fighting Falcon on Sept. 7, 2023, Joe Foss Field, South Dakota. Regular maintenance is required to ensure the squadron of F-16s are mission capable. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Duane Duimstra)
