Garrison workforce occupies new command headquarters building

U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden workforce welcomed a completed move to their new headquarters building on North Clay Kaserne in October 2023. The move to building 3340 marks the beginning of a new phase in Installation Management consolidation at Clay Kaserne, housing U.S. Army Installation Command – Europe and USAG Wiesbaden staff and operations over three floors.

