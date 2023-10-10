Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Garrison workforce occupies new command headquarters building [Image 4 of 4]

    10.02.2023

    Photo by Brady Gross 

    U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden   

    U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden workforce welcomed a completed move to their new headquarters building on North Clay Kaserne in October 2023. The move to building 3340 marks the beginning of a new phase in Installation Management consolidation at Clay Kaserne, housing U.S. Army Installation Command – Europe and USAG Wiesbaden staff and operations over three floors.

    This work, Garrison workforce occupies new command headquarters building [Image 4 of 4], by Brady Gross, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    IMCOM
    EUCOM
    US Army
    Wiesbaden
    StrongerTogether
