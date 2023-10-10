The USAG Wiesbaden command team recognized standout staff and projects during 2023’s Commander’s Choice awards in Late September 2023.
One individual recognition went to Megan Bryan, an employment readiness specialist with USAG Wiesbaden’s Army Community Service, for her dedication and improvements to the garrison’s home-based business program.
|Date Taken:
|09.20.2023
|Date Posted:
|10.13.2023 02:24
|Photo ID:
|8069106
|VIRIN:
|230920-A-AD638-1004
|Resolution:
|4318x3239
|Size:
|2.74 MB
|Location:
|WIESBADEN, HE, DE
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Garrison workforce occupies new command headquarters building [Image 4 of 4], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Garrison workforce occupies new command headquarters building
