Garrison workforce occupies new command headquarters building

WIESBADEN, Germany – U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden workforce welcomed a completed move to their new headquarters building on North Clay Kaserne in October 2023. The move to building 3340 marks the beginning of a new phase in Installation Management consolidation at Clay Kaserne, housing U.S. Army Installation Command – Europe and USAG Wiesbaden staff and operations over three floors.



Preparations for the move began in March 2023 after planners were informed previous tenant occupation plans had changed. The new building brings a large amount of the Garrison workforce to one location, supporting greater access to collaboration.



"These organizational movements are vital to maximizing the effectiveness of our mission here in Wiesbaden – the move is also exciting because it gives us multiple opportunities to improve collaboration among garrison staff,” said Colonel David Mayfield, USAG Wiesbaden commander. “At the end of the day, finding ways to synchronize and better integrate services across the garrison footprint – is what we’re all about."



The Garrison’s first order of business at the new building included a staff recognition ceremony out in front, on a warm, summer afternoon recently. The Garrison command team recognized standout staff and projects during 2023’s Commander’s Choice awards.



Projects recognized included the headquarters consolidation and operational planning project, public works support for local contingency operations, and housing office customer service improvements. Individual recognitions went to Melissa Johnson, a vehicle registration clerk at the garrison’s Vehicle Registration Office, for her exemplary leadership during significant growth this year and Megan Bryan, an employment readiness specialist with USAG Wiesbaden’s Army Community Service, for her dedication and improvements to the garrison’s home-based business program.



Planning efforts to occupy the new building required a full-staff effort and management across multiple teams before conditions were set for final move in. From security outfitting needs and internal networking patchwork to physical access control and furniture installs – the preparations to properly move in to building 3340, has been extensive. The building is outfitted with a variety of modernized, energy-saving strategies, including a central heat and cooling system, conference room audio/visual upgrades and an internal directory website to assist in space management.



Located near south Erbenheim, North Clay is just a bird’s eye view across the airfield and has seen several expansion efforts over the last few years. The two installation management commands have been spread out between Wiesbaden and Sembach throughout the years, but recent restationing needs have shuffled numerous tenants around the installation footprint.



Family and Morale Welfare and Recreation’s Outdoor Recreation program shifted their facilities to North Clay in February of 2020. They also celebrated an opening of a new artificial turf field in June 2021, with the help of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Europe District. Additionally, the Garrison’s Vehicle Registration and Vehicle Inspection offices relocated to North Clay in April 2022.



Up next, the garrison will see several projects make traction towards completion, including the highly anticipated North Clay connector road around the airfield, scheduled for completion later this month. Further out, work is planned for a North Clay pedestrian access gate and renovation work on the historical “Rennbahngebäude” building, marked for an eventual new garrison Workforce Development center.