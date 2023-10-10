Garrison workforce occupies new command headquarters building

The USAG Wiesbaden command team recognized standout staff and projects during 2023’s Commander’s Choice awards in Late September 2023.

Individual recognitions went to Melissa Johnson, a vehicle registration clerk at the garrison’s Vehicle Registration Office, for her exemplary leadership during significant growth this year

