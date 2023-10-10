USS Frank Cable (AS 40) arrives to Guam

APRA HARBOR, Guam (Oct. 6, 2023) – Capt. John T. Frye, commanding officer of the Emory S. Land-class submarine tender USS Frank Cable (AS 40), poses with his family following the ship's return to homeport in Apra Harbor, Guam, Oct. 6, 2023. Frank Cable, forward-deployed to the island of Guam, repairs, rearms, and re-provisions submarines and surface vessels in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Andrew McPeek)

