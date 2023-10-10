APRA HARBOR, Guam (Oct. 6, 2023) – Capt. John T. Frye, commanding officer of the Emory S. Land-class submarine tender USS Frank Cable (AS 40), kisses his wife following the ship's return to homeport in Apra Harbor, Guam, Oct. 6, 2023. Frank Cable, forward-deployed to the island of Guam, repairs, rearms, and re-provisions submarines and surface vessels in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Andrew McPeek)
|Date Taken:
|10.06.2023
|Date Posted:
|10.12.2023 20:17
|Photo ID:
|8068705
|VIRIN:
|231006-N-YQ428-2089
|Resolution:
|3570x2376
|Size:
|1.4 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Frank Cable (AS 40) arrives to Guam [Image 28 of 28], by SA Andrew McPeek, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
