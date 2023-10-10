Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Frank Cable (AS 40) arrives to Guam [Image 24 of 28]

    USS Frank Cable (AS 40) arrives to Guam

    UNITED STATES

    10.06.2023

    Photo by Seaman Apprentice Andrew McPeek 

    USS Frank Cable (AS 40)

    APRA HARBOR, Guam (Oct. 6, 2023) – Sailors assigned to the Emory S. Land-class submarine tender USS Frank Cable (AS 40) man the rails as the ship returns to homeport in Apra Harbor, Guam, Oct. 6, 2023. Frank Cable, forward-deployed to the island of Guam, repairs, rearms, and re-provisions submarines and surface vessels in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Andrew McPeek)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.06.2023
    Date Posted: 10.12.2023 20:17
    Photo ID: 8068702
    VIRIN: 231006-N-YQ428-1291
    Resolution: 3507x2192
    Size: 1.26 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Frank Cable (AS 40) arrives to Guam [Image 28 of 28], by SA Andrew McPeek, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Frank Cable (AS 40) arrives to Guam
    USS Frank Cable (AS 40) arrives to Guam
    USS Frank Cable (AS 40) arrives to Guam
    USS Frank Cable (AS 40) arrives to Guam
    USS Frank Cable (AS 40) arrives to Guam
    USS Frank Cable (AS 40) arrives to Guam
    USS Frank Cable (AS 40) arrives to Guam
    USS Frank Cable (AS 40) arrives to Guam
    USS Frank Cable (AS 40) arrives to Guam
    USS Frank Cable (AS 40) arrives to Guam
    USS Frank Cable (AS 40) arrives to Guam
    USS Frank Cable (AS 40) arrives Guam
    USS Frank Cable, AS 40, guam
    USS Frank Cable (AS 40) arrives to Guam
    USS Frank Cable (AS 40) arrives to Guam
    USS Frank Cable (AS 40) arrives to Guam
    USS Frank Cable (AS 40) arrives to Guam
    USS Frank Cable (AS 40) arrives to Guam
    USS Frank Cable (AS 40) arrives to Guam
    USS Frank Cable (AS 40) arrives to Guam
    USS Frank Cable (AS 40) arrives to Guam
    USS Frank Cable (AS 40) arrives to Guam
    USS Frank Cable (AS 40) arrives to Guam
    USS Frank Cable (AS 40) arrives to Guam
    USS Frank Cable (AS 40) arrives to Guam
    USS Frank Cable (AS 40) arrives to Guam
    USS Frank Cable (AS 40) arrives to Guam
    USS Frank Cable (AS 40) arrives to Guam

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    guam
    AS 40
    USS Frank Cable

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT