15th MXS gets new mobile paint booth

Airman 1st Class Tyler Edwards, 15th Maintenance Squadron aircraft structural maintenance journeyman, and Tech. Sgt. John Sesulka, 15th MXS aircraft structural maintenance craftsman, push a hydraulic cart into a mobile paint booth to make repairs at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, Oct. 11, 2023. The mobile paint booth allows Airmen to make improvements and repairs in a safe and controlled environment so that personnel can maintain aerospace ground equipment and small aircraft parts anywhere in the world. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Makensie Cooper)

Date Taken: 10.11.2023 Location: HI, US