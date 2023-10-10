Airman 1st Class Tyler Edwards, 15th Maintenance Squadron aircraft structural maintenance journeyman, and Tech. Sgt. John Sesulka, 15th MXS aircraft structural maintenance craftsman, push a hydraulic cart into a mobile paint booth to make repairs at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, Oct. 11, 2023. The mobile paint booth allows Airmen to make improvements and repairs in a safe and controlled environment so that personnel can maintain aerospace ground equipment and small aircraft parts anywhere in the world. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Makensie Cooper)
|Date Taken:
|10.11.2023
|Date Posted:
|10.12.2023 17:45
|Photo ID:
|8068482
|VIRIN:
|231011-F-GM429-1020
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|6.64 MB
|Location:
|HI, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
This work, 15th MXS gets new mobile paint booth [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Makensie Cooper, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
