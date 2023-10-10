15th MXS gets new mobile paint booth

Airman 1st Class Tyler Edwards, 15th Maintenance Squadron aircraft structural maintenance journeyman, sands a corroded hydraulic cart in preparation for repair in a new mobile paint booth at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, Oct. 11, 2023. The mobile paint booth is a modular, customizable and deployable shelter that allows Airmen the capabilities to maintain and improve equipment in any environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Makensie Cooper)

