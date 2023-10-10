Airman 1st Class Tyler Edwards, 15th Maintenance Squadron aircraft structural maintenance journeyman, sands a corroded hydraulic cart in preparation for repair in a new mobile paint booth at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, Oct. 11, 2023. The mobile paint booth is a modular, customizable and deployable shelter that allows Airmen the capabilities to maintain and improve equipment in any environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Makensie Cooper)
|Date Taken:
|10.11.2023
|Date Posted:
|10.12.2023 17:45
|Photo ID:
|8068481
|VIRIN:
|231011-F-GM429-1017
|Resolution:
|7441x4961
|Size:
|2.05 MB
|Location:
|HI, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
This work, 15th MXS gets new mobile paint booth [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Makensie Cooper, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT