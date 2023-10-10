Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    15th MXS gets new mobile paint booth [Image 3 of 5]

    15th MXS gets new mobile paint booth

    HI, UNITED STATES

    10.11.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Makensie Cooper 

    15th Wing Public Affairs

    Airman 1st Class Tyler Edwards, 15th Maintenance Squadron aircraft structural maintenance journeyman, sands a corroded hydraulic cart in preparation for repair in a new mobile paint booth at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, Oct. 11, 2023. The mobile paint booth’s capabilities are currently being tested before it is approved for use in forward operating base environments. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Makensie Cooper)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.11.2023
    Date Posted: 10.12.2023 17:45
    Photo ID: 8068483
    VIRIN: 231011-F-GM429-1058
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 5.39 MB
    Location: HI, US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 15th MXS gets new mobile paint booth [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Makensie Cooper, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    15th MXS gets new mobile paint booth
    15th MXS gets new mobile paint booth
    15th MXS gets new mobile paint booth
    15th MXS gets new mobile paint booth
    15th MXS gets new mobile paint booth

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    JBPHH
    USAF
    MXS

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT