Airman 1st Class Tyler Edwards, 15th Maintenance Squadron aircraft structural maintenance journeyman, gathers tools to repair a damaged hydraulic cart in a new mobile paint booth at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, Oct. 11, 2023. The mobile paint booth allows Airmen to make improvements and repairs in a safe and controlled environment so that personnel can maintain aerospace ground equipment and small aircraft parts anywhere in the world. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Makensie Cooper)

Date Taken: 10.11.2023 Date Posted: 10.12.2023 Location: HI, US This work, 15th MXS gets new mobile paint booth, by SrA Makensie Cooper, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.