VCSAF spouse tours Grand Forks AFB, visits with Key Spouses

From right, Mrs. Gina Allvin, spouse of the U.S. Air Force Vice Chief of Staff, and Mrs. Jennifer Saltzman, spouse of the Chief of Space Operations, speak with 319th Reconnaissance Wing key spouses Oct. 10, 2023 at Grand Forks Air Force Base, North Dakota. The spouses discussed the triumphs and challenges of building a resilient and active spouse network. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Roxanne Belovarac)

