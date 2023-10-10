Mrs. Gina Allvin, spouse of the U.S. Air Force Vice Chief of Staff, shakes hands with Mr. Thomas Slaughter, 319th Force Support Squadron community readiness specialist, in the Military & Family Readiness Center Oct. 10, 2023 at Grand Forks Air Force Base, North Dakota. Mrs. Allvin spoke with the M&FRC team and thanked them for providing Airmen and their families access to crucial information including financial literacy, local education options and counseling services. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Roxanne Belovarac)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.10.2023 Date Posted: 10.12.2023 13:57 Photo ID: 8067989 VIRIN: 231010-F-JP913-1132 Resolution: 7108x5077 Size: 1.72 MB Location: GRAND FORKS AIR FORCE BASE, ND, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, VCSAF spouse tours Grand Forks AFB, visits with Key Spouses [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Roxanne Belovarac, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.