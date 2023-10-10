Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    VCSAF spouse tours Grand Forks AFB, visits with Key Spouses [Image 3 of 4]

    VCSAF spouse tours Grand Forks AFB, visits with Key Spouses

    GRAND FORKS AIR FORCE BASE, ND, UNITED STATES

    10.10.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Roxanne Belovarac 

    Grand Forks Air Force Base Public Affairs

    Mrs. Gina Allvin, spouse of the U.S. Air Force Vice Chief of Staff, shakes hands with Mr. Thomas Slaughter, 319th Force Support Squadron community readiness specialist, in the Military & Family Readiness Center Oct. 10, 2023 at Grand Forks Air Force Base, North Dakota. Mrs. Allvin spoke with the M&FRC team and thanked them for providing Airmen and their families access to crucial information including financial literacy, local education options and counseling services. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Roxanne Belovarac)

    Date Taken: 10.10.2023
    Date Posted: 10.12.2023 13:57
    Location: GRAND FORKS AIR FORCE BASE, ND, US 
    This work, VCSAF spouse tours Grand Forks AFB, visits with Key Spouses [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Roxanne Belovarac, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    319th RW
    VCSAF Spouse
    Gina Allvin
    U.S. Air Force Vice Chief of Staff Spouse

