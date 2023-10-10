VCSAF spouse tours Grand Forks AFB, visits with Key Spouses

Mrs. Gina Allvin, spouse of the U.S. Air Force Vice Chief of Staff, visits the 319th Medical Group Oct. 10, 2023 at Grand Forks Air Force Base, North Dakota. Alongside her husband, Mrs. Allvin was stationed at Grand Forks AFB from 2001 to 2003, and delivered two of her children here. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Roxanne Belovarac)

