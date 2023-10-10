VCSAF spouse tours Grand Forks AFB, visits with Key Spouses

Mrs. Gina Allvin, spouse of the U.S. Air Force Vice Chief of Staff, speaks with 319th Reconnaissance Wing key spouses Oct. 10, 2023 in Grand Forks, North Dakota. The spouses spoke with Mrs. Allvin about the importance of having a strong on-base community to support Airmen and their families through the challenges of a military lifestyle. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Roxanne Belovarac)

