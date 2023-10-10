Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    VCSAF spouse tours Grand Forks AFB, visits with Key Spouses [Image 1 of 4]

    VCSAF spouse tours Grand Forks AFB, visits with Key Spouses

    GRAND FORKS AIR FORCE BASE, ND, UNITED STATES

    10.10.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Roxanne Belovarac 

    Grand Forks Air Force Base Public Affairs

    Mrs. Gina Allvin, spouse of the U.S. Air Force Vice Chief of Staff, speaks with 319th Reconnaissance Wing key spouses Oct. 10, 2023 in Grand Forks, North Dakota. The spouses spoke with Mrs. Allvin about the importance of having a strong on-base community to support Airmen and their families through the challenges of a military lifestyle. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Roxanne Belovarac)

    TAGS

    319th RW
    VCSAF Spouse
    Gina Allvin
    U.S. Air Force Vice Chief of Staff Spouse

