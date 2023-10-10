SECNAV Visits Navy Additive Manufacturing Center of Excellence

Secretary of the Navy Carlos Del Toro delivers remarks at the third annual Accelerated Training in Defense Manufacturing (ATDM) and Navy Additive Manufacturing Center of Excellence (AM COE) Summit in Danville, VA, Oct. 11. At the summit, Secretary Del Toro said that the efforts in Danville are advancing President Biden’s "Build America, Buy America" initiative, expanding job opportunities across the country with Navy efforts directly in support.
|10.11.2023
|10.11.2023 15:15
|8066297
|231011-N-FC670-2003
|7999x4249
|12.22 MB
|DANVILLE, VA, US
|DANVILLE, VA, US
|WASHINGTON, DC, US
|2
|1
