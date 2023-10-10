Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    SECNAV Visits Navy Additive Manufacturing Center of Excellence [Image 3 of 4]

    SECNAV Visits Navy Additive Manufacturing Center of Excellence

    DANVILLE, VA, UNITED STATES

    10.11.2023

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer Shannon Renfroe 

    Office of the Secretary of the Navy

    Secretary of the Navy Carlos Del Toro participated in a groundbreaking ceremony for a new Accelerated Training in Defense Manufacturing (ATDM) Regional Training Center in Danville, VA, Oct. 11. Groundbreaking of the ATDM Regional Training Center is a key milestone in scaling ATDM by providing a dedicated training facility with the infrastructure and equipment necessary to reach full capacity of 800-1,000 workers trained per year by FY 2025.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.11.2023
    Date Posted: 10.11.2023 15:15
    Photo ID: 8066277
    VIRIN: 231011-N-FC670-2002
    Resolution: 8193x5228
    Size: 20.25 MB
    Location: DANVILLE, VA, US 
    Hometown: DANVILLE, VA, US
    Hometown: WASHINGTON, DC, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SECNAV Visits Navy Additive Manufacturing Center of Excellence [Image 4 of 4], by CPO Shannon Renfroe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    SECNAV Visits Navy Additive Manufacturing Center of Excellence
    SECNAV Visits Navy Additive Manufacturing Center of Excellence
    SECNAV Visits Navy Additive Manufacturing Center of Excellence
    SECNAV Visits Navy Additive Manufacturing Center of Excellence

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    SECNAV Visits Navy Additive Manufacturing Center of Excellence

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    SECNAV78
    Secretary of the Navy Carlos Del Toro
    SECNAV Del Toro
    Accelerated Training in Defense Manufacturing
    ATDM
    Navy Additive Manufacturing Center of Excellence
    AM COE

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT