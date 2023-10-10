Secretary of the Navy Carlos Del Toro participated in a groundbreaking ceremony for a new Accelerated Training in Defense Manufacturing (ATDM) Regional Training Center in Danville, VA, Oct. 11. Groundbreaking of the ATDM Regional Training Center is a key milestone in scaling ATDM by providing a dedicated training facility with the infrastructure and equipment necessary to reach full capacity of 800-1,000 workers trained per year by FY 2025.
|Date Taken:
|10.11.2023
|Date Posted:
|10.11.2023 15:15
|Photo ID:
|8066277
|VIRIN:
|231011-N-FC670-2002
|Resolution:
|8193x5228
|Size:
|20.25 MB
|Location:
|DANVILLE, VA, US
|Hometown:
|DANVILLE, VA, US
|Hometown:
|WASHINGTON, DC, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, SECNAV Visits Navy Additive Manufacturing Center of Excellence [Image 4 of 4], by CPO Shannon Renfroe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
SECNAV Visits Navy Additive Manufacturing Center of Excellence
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT