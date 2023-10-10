Secretary of the Navy Carlos Del Toro participated in a groundbreaking ceremony for a new Accelerated Training in Defense Manufacturing (ATDM) Regional Training Center in Danville, VA, Oct. 11. Groundbreaking of the ATDM Regional Training Center is a key milestone in scaling ATDM by providing a dedicated training facility with the infrastructure and equipment necessary to reach full capacity of 800-1,000 workers trained per year by FY 2025.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.11.2023 Date Posted: 10.11.2023 15:15 Photo ID: 8066232 VIRIN: 231011-N-FC670-2001 Resolution: 8172x4421 Size: 18.3 MB Location: DANVILLE, VA, US Hometown: DANVILLE, VA, US Hometown: WASHINGTON, DC, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, SECNAV Visits Navy Additive Manufacturing Center of Excellence [Image 4 of 4], by CPO Shannon Renfroe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.